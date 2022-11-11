Jason Dufner shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Dufner hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Dufner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Dufner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dufner at even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.