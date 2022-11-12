Jason Day shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Day hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Day's tee shot went 123 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Day hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.