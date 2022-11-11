-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by James Hahn in the second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn spins approach to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, James Hahn hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.
At the par-5 third, James Hahn chipped in his third shot from 38 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved James Hahn to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Hahn chipped in his third shot from 33 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Hahn hit his 103 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 5 under for the round.
