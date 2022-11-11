Bogey-free 5-under 65 by James Hahn in the second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, James Hahn hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the par-5 third, James Hahn chipped in his third shot from 38 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved James Hahn to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Hahn chipped in his third shot from 33 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Hahn hit his 103 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 5 under for the round.