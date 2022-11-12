Hideki Matsuyama shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Hideki Matsuyama hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 ninth green, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at even-par for the round.