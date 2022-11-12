-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama wedges it close to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 ninth green, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at even-par for the round.
