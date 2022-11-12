Bogey-free 1-under 69 by Henrik Norlander in the second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Henrik Norlander hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Norlander finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Henrik Norlander's 155 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.