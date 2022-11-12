Harry Hall shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Harry Hall hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 343 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hall chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Hall had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to even for the round.

Hall got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Hall had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hall to even-par for the round.