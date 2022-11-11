Harris English shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Harris English hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 fifth, English's 111 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, English chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, English had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, English got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing English to 2 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.