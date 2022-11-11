Gary Woodland putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Gary Woodland hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Gary Woodland missed the green on his first shot on the 237-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Woodland's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Woodland had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Woodland's tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Woodland hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 587-yard par-5 third. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.