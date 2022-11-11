Garrick Higgo shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Garrick Higgo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day in 124th at 12 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Higgo had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to even for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Higgo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgo to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Higgo suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 5 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Higgo hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 4 over for the round.