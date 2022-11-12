-
Francesco Molinari putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Francesco Molinari holes birdie putt from off the green at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Francesco Molinari makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Francesco Molinari hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Molinari finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Francesco Molinari chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Francesco Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to even for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
Molinari got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to even-par for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Molinari hit his 129 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Molinari to even for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Molinari's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
