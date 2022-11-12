Francesco Molinari putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Francesco Molinari hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Molinari finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Francesco Molinari chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Francesco Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to even-par for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Molinari hit his 129 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Molinari's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.