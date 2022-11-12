6-over 48 by Erik van Rooyen in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Erik van Rooyen hit 2 of 9 fairways and 4 of 12 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 130th at 11 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

Van Rooyen tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, van Rooyen hit an approach shot from 221 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 over for the round.