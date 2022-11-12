Erik Barnes putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Erik Barnes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Erik Barnes had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Erik Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Barnes chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.