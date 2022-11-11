Eric Cole shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Eric Cole hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cole finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Cole's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Cole had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Cole chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Cole's tee shot went 123 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Cole reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Cole at 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Cole chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cole to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Cole hit an approach shot from 269 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Cole's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Cole had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.