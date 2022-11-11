-
-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2022
-
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli spins tee shot to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.
Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Frittelli had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Frittelli's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Frittelli's 93 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.
-
-