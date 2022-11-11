  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli spins tee shot to set up birdie at Cadence Bank

    In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.