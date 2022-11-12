Doc Redman shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 107th at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Redman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Redman hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Redman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Redman to 4 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Redman's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Redman's tee shot went 140 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.