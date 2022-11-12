Denny McCarthy putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Denny McCarthy had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, McCarthy's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, his fourth shot went 0 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 51-foot putt for eagle. This put McCarthy at 2 over for the round.