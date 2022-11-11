Dean Burmester shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Dean Burmester hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 115th at 8 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Burmester chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Burmester suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burmester at 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Burmester's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Burmester had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 2 over for the round.

Burmester got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 3 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Burmester hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Burmester's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Burmester chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Burmester at 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Burmester chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burmester to 4 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Burmester's tee shot went 132 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Burmester had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 7 over for the round.