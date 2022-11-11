Davis Thompson putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Davis Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Davis Thompson's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Thompson had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Thompson's tee shot went 151 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Thompson's tee shot went 144 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.