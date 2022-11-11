Davis Riley delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Davis Riley hit 10 of 13 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Riley finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Davis Riley hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Riley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Riley's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Riley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Riley at 6 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Riley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Riley to 6 under for the round.