David Lipsky shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

David Lipsky hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Lipsky his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Lipsky had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

Lipsky tee shot went 152 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Lipsky to 3 over for the round.