David Lingmerth shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, David Lingmerth hit 14 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Lingmerth tee shot went 125 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Lingmerth's tee shot went 124 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lingmerth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.