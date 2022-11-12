Danny Willett shoots 1-under 54 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Danny Willett hit 4 of 12 fairways and 10 of 15 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day in 126th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Willett got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to even for the round.