Danny Lee shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Danny Lee hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Lee's tee shot went 133 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.