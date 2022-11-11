Cole Hammer putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Cole Hammer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hammer finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Cole Hammer's tee shot went 125 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hammer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hammer had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hammer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hammer hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 3 under for the round.

Hammer missed the green on his first shot on the 237-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Hammer to 4 under for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hammer hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Hammer hit his 103 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hammer to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hammer's 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hammer to 5 under for the round.