Chris Stroud shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Chris Stroud hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Stroud's tee shot went 152 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Stroud had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 seventh green, Stroud suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stroud at 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stroud to 4 over for the round.