Chesson Hadley putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 107th at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Chesson Hadley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hadley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

Hadley tee shot went 226 yards to the right rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 1 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.