Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hoffman to even-par for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hoffman's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hoffman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.