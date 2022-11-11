Chad Ramey comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Chad Ramey hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ramey finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Chad Ramey his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Chad Ramey to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Ramey chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ramey had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Ramey chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Ramey missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Ramey to 2 under for the round.