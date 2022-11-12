Carson Young shoots 8-over 78 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Carson Young hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Young finished his day in 125th at 13 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Young had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to even for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Young's tee shot went 124 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Young suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Young to 5 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 6 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Young got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Young to 7 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Young's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.