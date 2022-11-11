Carl Yuan putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Carl Yuan hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Yuan finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Carl Yuan hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Carl Yuan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Yuan's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to even-par for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Yuan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Yuan at 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Yuan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.

Yuan hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 51-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Yuan to 3 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Yuan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 4 under for the round.