Cameron Champ shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 111th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 12th, Champ's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Champ tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he three putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Champ had a 367-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 587-yard par-5 third. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.