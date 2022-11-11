Callum Tarren putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Callum Tarren hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tarren finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Callum Tarren hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Tarren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Tarren had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Tarren's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.