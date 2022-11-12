Byeong Hun An shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Byeong Hun An hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 fifth, An's 69 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, An had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 under for the round.