Brent Grant shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Brent Grant hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Grant got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grant to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Grant's tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Grant reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Grant had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grant to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Grant's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Grant tee shot went 250 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grant to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Grant had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grant to 2 over for the round.

Grant got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grant to 3 over for the round.