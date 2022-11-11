Brendan Steele shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Steele hit his 101 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.