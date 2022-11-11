Brandon Wu shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Brandon Wu hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Wu tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wu's 99 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wu had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.