Brandon Matthews shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Brandon Matthews hit 5 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 115th at 8 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Matthews hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Matthews chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matthews to even-par for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Matthews's tee shot went 124 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.