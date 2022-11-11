Ben Taylor putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Ben Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Ben Taylor had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ben Taylor to 2 under for the round.