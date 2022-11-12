Ben Martin shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ben Martin hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 118th at 9 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Martin's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Martin's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Martin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Martin tee shot went 151 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 3 over for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 4 over for the round.