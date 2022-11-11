6-over 76 by Ben Kern in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ben Kern hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kern finished his day tied for 111th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Kern chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kern to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Kern suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Kern got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kern to 3 over for the round.

Kern got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kern to 4 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kern tee shot went 124 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.