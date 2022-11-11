Ben Griffin shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Ben Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Griffin hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Griffin had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Griffin's tee shot went 150 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.