Beau Hossler putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Beau Hossler hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Beau Hossler's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hossler hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hossler's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

Hossler had a fantastic chip-in on the 155-yard par-3 15th. His tee shot went 131 yards to the primary rough and his second shot was a drop where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.