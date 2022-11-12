Austin Smotherman putts well but delivers a 1-over 58 second round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Austin Smotherman hit 8 of 16 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 130th at 11 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Austin Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Austin Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smotherman had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Smotherman's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Smotherman's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.