Austin Eckroat shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Austin Eckroat hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Eckroat had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Eckroat's 100 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Eckroat suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Eckroat at even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Eckroat's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.