Austin Cook putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Austin Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Austin Cook had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Austin Cook to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Cook suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Cook hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Cook hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Cook hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Cook had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 under for the round.