  • Austin Cook putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Austin Cook makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Austin Cook holes 15-footer for birdie at Cadence Bank

    In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Austin Cook makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.