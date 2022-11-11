Augusto Núñez shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Augusto Núñez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Núñez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Núñez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Núñez had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Núñez to even for the round.