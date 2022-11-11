Andrew Putnam finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Putnam got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Putnam hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Putnam's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Putnam chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Putnam had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.