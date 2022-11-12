Anders Albertson shoots 4-over 63 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Anders Albertson hit 6 of 16 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Albertson finished his day in 129th at 10 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Albertson's tee shot went 237 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Albertson tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Albertson had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Albertson to 4 over for the round.