Alex Smalley delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Alex Smalley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Smalley finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Alex Smalley had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Smalley's 91 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Smalley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.