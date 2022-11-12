Alex Noren putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 2nd at 9 under with Patrick Rodgers; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the par-5 third, Alex Noren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noren had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Noren's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Noren's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Noren had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Noren's 105 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.